Legislators meet constituents in Granite City

× Expand (From left) State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), state Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea), state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Edwardsville) and state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) meet area residents.

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) recently joined other state legislators for a meet and greet to allow residents to share issues and concerns.

“As a state representative, it is my job to advocate for the needs of my district and serve as their voice in Springfield,” Stuart said. “Having local meetings like these are important because they allow me to hear firsthand the issues that are most important to my constituents.”

Stuart joined fellow state Reps. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Edwardsville) to host a meet and greet for residents of the Granite City area. The legislators welcomed members of the community to ask questions about legislation and share their concerns and ideas on health care, education and economic development.

“Having face-to-face discussions with my constituents is the best way to learn about their needs and how I can serve them better,” Stuart said. “I believe that having open and honest conversations with residents is a critical part of the legislative process, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to meet with them.”

For more information, contact Stuart’s constituent service office at (618) 365-6650 or repkatiestuart@gmail.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter