Legislators offer collection sites for Riverbend Family Ministries holiday drive

To help families in need this holiday season, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) are working with Riverbend Family Ministries to collect toys and supplies for family Christmas baskets.

“Riverbend Family Ministries provides Christmas toys for hundreds of families and children in the Riverbend area,” Bristow said. “In addition to toys for kids, Riverbend Family Ministries provides families in need with a basket of cleaning, laundry and paper products. Our region is lucky to have great organizations that help provide so much to families and children in need, especially in the winter months.”

Bristow and Crowe will be helping Riverbend Family Ministries this year by offering their offices as collection sites. Residents can stop by Bristow’s office, 102 W. Ninth St., Suite 104, in Alton; or Crowe’s office, 111 N. Wood River Ave., Suite A, in Wood River. From now until Dec. 13 both offices will be collecting new, unwrapped clothes and toys for children up to age 11, as well as items such as toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, tissues, and cleaning supplies.

Bristow regularly helps local nonprofit organizations with supply drives and offers her office as a donation point to local organizations. Earlier this year, Bristow held a summer food drive and a diaper drive. Bristow is also helping Alton School Board member Rosetta Brown with her Socks for Tots Drive to help provide warm socks for schoolchildren.

“I believe every child in our community deserves the opportunity to have a merry Christmas,” Bristow said. “I am proud to partner with local nonprofits such as Riverbend Family Ministries and be part of their mission to help families in our community.”

