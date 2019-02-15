Legislators offer health fair March 1 in Godfrey

Stuart and Bristow

To give Metro East residents access to a variety of health care services, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will host a Health and Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 1, at the Hatheway Cultural Center on the Lewis and Clark Community College Benjamin Godfrey Campus, 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

“Health care remains to be one of the most important issues that I hear about daily from residents of the 111th District, and ensuring health care remains accessible and affordable,” Bristow said. “Different age groups have different healthcare and medical needs, and health fairs present a great opportunity to provide different health services at no cost for all people across the Metro East.”

Services offered at the Health and Wellness Fair will include nutrition information, daily living, fall prevention, body composition and exercise recommendations, oral cancer screenings and personal oral hygiene instruction, materials on safe disposal of medication and deactivation bags, counseling services, cancer services, breast and lung screening information, home care and hospice, pediatrics and primary care.

“I want to thank all of the organizations who agreed to participate in this Health and Wellness Fair, which will connect residents of the Metro East with a diverse range of useful healthcare services,” Stuart said. “I encourage everyone to attend this fair and bring information to their friends and loved ones about all of the different services that organizations in our area can provide.

The fair is free and open to the public, and no advance registration is required. For more information, contact Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900 or email at RepMBristow@gmail.com.

