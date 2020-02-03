Legislators offer property tax event

Bristow and Crowe

To help local residents find property tax relief, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is hosting Property Tax Office Hours with state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) for residents of Wood River Township. The event will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Wood River Township Assessor’s office, 49 S. Ninth St.

“One of the best ways people can find property tax relief is by ensuring they are taking advantage of current property tax exemptions,” Bristow said. “The best way to find out which exemptions you qualify for is by sitting down with your local township or county assessor. This event will allow folks to sit down one on one with property tax experts from the assessor’s office and ask questions about how to save on their property taxes.”

Bristow’s free property tax event will allow residents to engage with members of the Wood River Township Assessor’s Office to learn about exemptions and the property tax appeals process. Residents are encouraged to bring a copy of their most recent property tax bills and a valid state ID.

“I encourage homeowners that are concerned with the rising costs of their property taxes to come and ask questions,” Bristow said. “With new state laws and proposals, it’s good to stay up to date about how you can save on your property taxes.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter