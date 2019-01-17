Legislators offer satellite office hours

Bristow and Crowe

To give their constituents access to office resources, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) are hosting satellite office hours from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in the Wood River City Council chambers, 111 N. Wood River Ave.

“With the inclement weather our region has been experiencing for the past couple of weeks, I understand that it may be difficult to stop by my district office due to bad road conditions,” Bristow said. “To give constituents access to the resources of my office, I will continue hosting satellite office hours around various parts of the district to ensure everyone has an opportunity to voice their concerns or ask any questions.”

Since taking office, Bristow has been active meeting with residents, going door to door and hosting satellite office hours across communities in the 111th District. Residents can visit these satellite hours to meet Bristow or discuss any issues they may face. No appointment is required to attend.

“Senator Crowe and I are proud to serve our residents in the Metro East, and we will continue to stand up for their rights and voice their concerns in Springfield,” Bristow said. “We would like to thank the Wood River City Council for allowing us to use their space to host this event and give us this opportunity to connect with citizens in all areas of our districts.”

For more information, contact Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900.

