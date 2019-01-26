Legislators talk issues with constituents in Wood River

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) met with constituents Thursday in the Wood River City Council chambers to discuss state and local issues in their district.

“It is important that we travel to different parts of the district in order to reach people who may not be able to travel to our district offices, especially when winter weather may make travel more difficult,” Bristow said. “I appreciate and am thankful for everyone who took time out of their day yesterday to visit and discuss issues in our community that we can work together to address, such as the opioid crisis, high property taxes, and problems that our veterans are facing.”

As the new legislative session begins in Springfield, Bristow will continue to host regular satellite office hours and other constituent outreach events to make sure residents are kept up to date on the discussions happening in the capital.

“This was a great opportunity to meet with local residents to discuss the important issues facing our region and state,” Crowe said. “As your new senator, I look forward to keeping an open line of communication to ensure our values are represented in Springfield.”

For any questions or concerns, please contact Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900.

