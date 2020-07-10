Legislators team up for community shredding event

× Expand Multi-color shredded paper is ready to be recycled.

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will host a free community shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8, in the parking lot of the Granite City High School, 3101 Madison Ave. Stuart is hosting the event in partnership with state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon).

“I know that old documents with personal information pile up at home, and ideally you want to shred them to help protect yourself from identity theft,” Stuart said. “Our upcoming shred day is designed to help people clean out some of their clutter with peace of mind.”

Stuart’s shred day is free of charge and available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. This event is for residential shredding only. Truck capacity is limited, so attendees are asked to bring a maximum of two boxes of documents. Additionally, individuals must wear a mask and social distancing will be maintained.

“Our volunteers on site will be wearing masks and will exercise caution when interacting with residents dropping off items,” Stuart said. “If you want to safely dispose of old bills, receipts and other documents, this event is a good opportunity to do so and I encourage you to take advantage of it.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter