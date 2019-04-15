Legislators to discuss supportive living proposals

Bristow and Crowe

Evergreen Place Supportive Living, 100 Glenhaven Drive in Alton, invite members of the community to attend a meet and greet with state Rep. Monica Bristow and state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

Guests are encouraged to participate in a discussion about the new supportive living legislation for the state of Illinois, Senate Bill 1785 and House Bill 2637. Legislators will be available to answer questions. Refreshments and tours of the community will also be available.

The Supportive Living Program (Medicaid-supported assisted living) consists of 12,800 apartments in 73 Illinois counties. Evergreen Place Supportive Living in Alton consists of 92 apartments to serve adults 65 and older. The program’s long-term sustainability is at risk because of the current low rates of Medicaid reimbursement. The legislation would increase funding for the program, saving the state $220 million annually, according to proponents of the legislation.

“Supportive living communities have faced significant increases in costs for providing services but have not had sufficient funding increases to cover those increased costs since 2011,” said Benjamin Hart, CEO of Heritage Operations Group LLC. “The current level of Medicaid funding is not sustainable to support Madison County’s supportive living communities. It’s a smart fiscal move for the state to adequately fund supportive living communities.”

Supportive living communities face increasing cost pressures associated with providing high-quality services, and the recently enacted minimum wage hike has exacerbated the situation. Adequate funding will allow supportive living communities, such as Evergreen Place Alton, to keep seniors and people with disabilities in the lowest-acuity settings while also saving the state money every year.

Evergreen Place is a supportive living community providing residential and healthcare services. Its day-to-day operations are managed by Heritage Operations Group LLC.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter