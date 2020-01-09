Legislators to host I-Cash event in Roxana

Bristow and Crowe

To help connect residents with unclaimed property or cash owed to them, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) are teaming up with Illinois State Treasurer’s office for an I-Cash event from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Roxana Public Library, 200 N. Central Ave. in Roxana..

“The Illinois State Treasurer’s office currently holds more than $2.9 billion in unclaimed funds, such as forgotten property, unclaimed checks or uncashed refunds,” Bristow said. “I-Cash events are a great way to help connect residents with lost or forgotten property or cash so that it can be properly returned to them.”

I-Cash provides an easy way to begin the process of having unclaimed property returned.

“We have had many residents find funds between hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Bristow said. “We will have experts on hand from the Treasurer’s office to help residents do a search and to file a claim to get their lost or forgotten property returned to the rightful owner. I encourage people to stop by and see if they or a loved one have unclaimed money.”

