Lessons of life and love on four legs

A special visitor met students in Megan Langendorf’s class at Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville on Jan. 14.

After spending days researching all about her, learning her story, choosing a story to read to her and creating their own portraits of her with yellow crayons, this classroom full of first-graders finally got to meet Loretta. They were soon joined by pre-kindergarten classmates from Lori Wallace’s room before Loretta was finally taken on tour and introduced to the rest of the school at 600 Water St.

As shown by the constant wag of this special visitor’s tail, it seemed Loretta was just as excited to meet them.

Loretta, by the way, is an incredibly sweet yellow Labrador who is under hospice care at the home of Patty Barney, board president at Partners For Pets.

As part of her bucket list of activities to do while she still can, Loretta visited with students, faculty and administrators at Trinity Lutheran. Langendorf learned of Loretta’s story through social media and brought her students to follow the canine’s rescue and progress online.

“I had seen Loretta’s story on Facebook, and it just touched my heart,” Langendorf said. “Patty’s son is alumni of our school as well, so I knew her because of him. I reached out to Patty at Partners For Pets and asked about bringing Loretta in for a visit.

“Our word of the month at Trinity is responsibility, so we also worked on learning about how pets are a responsibility,” Langendorf added.

Her students also created paper pictures of Loretta ahead of her visit. Those portraits were sent home with Loretta and Barney, but only after students also took the time to read a special story to Loretta — “If You Give a Dog a Donut” by Laura Numeroff.

“Whenever we find out about stories like this in the community, if we can be a part of it or help somehow, we want to do whatever we can,” Principal Wes Jones said. “Our classes will take on different community projects where the students can learn and share, but also love. For example, the students hosted a drive where they collected people’s change to help the victims of the hurricane in Houston last year. And in Mrs. Wallace’s class this year, the students are raising two chickens to learn more on many different levels.”

Barney shared details about Loretta’s health, how she ended up with Partners For Pets, and how she ended up at Barney’s home.

“She came to us on Nov. 27,” Barney said. “She had been abandoned at Clinton County Animal Control, which is near Lake Carlyle. Our director went and picked her up.”

Partners For Pets had Loretta checked out by a veterinarian, who determined she had cancer.

“The cancer had spread to her lungs, and we knew at that point she was terminal,” Barney said. “I said I would take her home then, and she could live out the rest of her life with me, my family and my dogs.”

Loretta was given a prognosis of eight weeks to live.

“She had an enormous tumor connected to her abdomen and when they said she was terminal, we didn’t know if we should take that tumor off and put her through it,” Barney said. “But it was such a struggle for her to walk, to lie down, to go to the bathroom that we went ahead and decided to remove it. We knew it wouldn’t cure her, but it would extend her life. It might have been more practical to euthanize her, but we wanted her to go from what she had been enduring to love, warmth and kindness for the rest of the days she has with us.”

Removing the tumor has given Loretta more energy, Barney said.

“The veterinarian who removed the tumor had said the blood vessels within it were as big around as the vet’s fingers,” she said. “So that’s got to be a big drain off her now physically and is probably going to give her a little bit longer.”

Partners For Pets is a licensed nonprofit no-kill animal rescue in Troy that regularly visits animal control facilities and rescues animals who have used up their time, need medical care, or are too fragile for shelter life.

Barney said Loretta goes on adventures and meets new people all the time. When students asked what Loretta has completed on her bucket list, Barney said, “Loretta got to be a lawyer for a day, and she got to be on the news. She had a great Christmas, where carolers came to the house and sang to her, and she has worked at different businesses.”

The students offered ideas Loretta could add to her bucket list, and Barney said the shelter just finished filming a video starring Loretta.

“She’s inside now, she’s loved, and she has a family,” she said. “It’s not always big things that she completes from her list. And it all just fills my heart. I think it fills a lot of other people’s, too.”

To keep up Loretta’s adventures or learn more about Partners For Pets, visit the website or Facebook page.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Students show Loretta much love during her visit.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Barney talks to students as Loretta enjoys a snack.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Students take turns reading Loretta “If You Give a Dog a Donut.”

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Patty Barney, board president of Troy, Ill.-based Partners For Pets, brought Loretta, a Labrador in hospice care, for a visit with students at Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville on Jan. 14. The visit was part of completing Loretta’s “bucket list” and one of the many adventures she has been on since learning of her terminal cancer diagnosis in late November.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Loretta makes her way around Megan Langendorf’s classroom, visiting with first-grade and pre-kindergarten students.

