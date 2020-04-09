Let’s Pawty: Madison County participating in national event to raise money for shelter pets

Madison County Animal Care and Control and other local animal rescues are joining together next week for a National House Pawty to help shelter dogs and cats.

Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder said there’s something amazing taking place in animal shelters across the country and Animal Control wants to be a part of it.

“Thousands of animals have found their way from shelters into homes during this pandemic,” Conder said. “Families are fostering and adopting shelter dogs and cats, clearing out many shelters.”

Conder said this is something that should be celebrated, especially during unprecedented times.

On Saturday, April 11, animal rescues and shelters across the region will be raising money for the National House Pawty.

Conder said Animal Control will “pawtner” with Metro East Humane Society for the event.

“Our goal is to raise $250 for MEHS,” she said.

She said other area rescues Animal Control works with – Partner for Pets and Belleville Area Humane Society – are also participating in the event. The event will sponsor 85 rescues and shelters.

“There are many challenges, especially now with coronavirus, and the onset of kitten season,” she said. “We are raising money to support the cats and kittens coming into our facility that are needing rescue or foster.”

To donate to Animal Control visit https://housepawty.mightycause.com/story/G07dtf?fbclid=IwAR2qFCABaT9-MSaWaZ6MDOmIW3eX1f7fJbZygpkWikAEZa_6SiZnlGLRX6U.To find out more about the event or to see other participating shelters visit https://houseparty.mightycause.com/event/Housepawty.

“We’re excited to participate in this collaborative event that is helping take care of homeless animals in our community,” Conder said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter