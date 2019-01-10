Letters from a hero

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Local author Kevin Nicol poses with his new book, “Your Loving Son, Irvin,” which chronicles the journey his father, Irvin, during World War II. Next to him is a frame of Irvin’s Army uniform.

When he returned to his Nicol Foundation office on Jan. 3, Kevin Nicol received something in the mail — a certificate of registration from the U.S. Copyright Office of his new book, “Your Loving Son, Irvin.”

“This is actually my sixth publication and my fourth book that I have written,” said Nicol, the president and CEO of the Nicol Foundation. “I’m pretty proud of it. It’s the first one that’s not business or religious-oriented.”

The book, published in 2018, chronicles the journey of Nicol’s father, Irvin, during World War II. He was a member of the Army’s Third Armored “Spearhead” Division. He fought in the war for three years and earned a Silver Star for five major battle campaigns, including Battle of the Bulge.

“I want to make it emphatically clear that all of our soldiers are heroes to me, but my dad was my hero,” Kevin Nicol said.

The 14-chapter book included numerous letters Irvin Nicol wrote to his parents during the war. It also had maps of places where he fought and many photographs.

Irvin was stationed at places such as Camp Polk, La., Fort Knox, Ky., Camp Pickett, Va., Indiantown Gap, Pa., and the Mojave Desert in California before going overseas to England, France, and Germany.

“He could not talk about it (the war), so I didn’t know the extent until I got the letters and did a lot of research on his division and what he did to know exactly where he was and what happened,” Nicol said.

The author said he became interested in the letters after one of his cousins was cleaning out his attic one day and found them in a box.

“It was my dad’s letters that he wrote home to his mom and dad that filled in the missing links,” Nicol said. “I got them all now, but what I would do with them? The people in Fort Knox were saying, ‘Kevin, they are treasures and they need to be preserved.’”

Nicol worked on the book for three years. He visited Camp Polk and Fort Knox for research.

Irvin Nicol was inducted on Jan. 27, 1942, and wrote his first letter a week later. He wrote his last on Sept. 19, 1945, a week before getting discharged.

“I always loved and respected my dad,” Kevin Nicol said. “But after going through these letters, I had a hard time writing it without sitting down bawling knowing what he went through.”

There are copies of the book at the Six Mile Regional Library District and at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Nicol said he plans to write an abridged version of the book so the letters and maps will be easy to read.

“The way we work this is I have been gifting a few out,” he said. “But for 501(c) organizations, libraries and schools, we do it because I copyrighted this and the copyright goes through the Nicol Foundation, not me personally. I don’t care to make one penny off of it and I don’t make one penny off of our foundation. It all goes back to veterans and veteran causes and things that we’re going to do.”

