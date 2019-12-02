Letters from Santa program to address student clothing needs in Alton schools

Junior League of Greater Alton

Junior League of Greater Alton has a direct line to the big guy in red this Christmas — those participating in the organization’s holiday fundraiser can get personalized, handwritten letters from Santa himself, postmarked from the North Pole.

“Each letter is a perfect gift for children of all ages, naughty or nice, and will arrive from the North Pole just in time for Christmas,” Committee Chairperson Jama Fabry said.

The letters can be purchased for $8 each at local craft fairs, including the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders’ Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Alton High School, or from any league member. They can also be purchased online ($8.50, includes PayPal fees) at juniorleaguealton.org/fundraising/letters-from-santa/.

Proceeds benefit the organization’s community impact project, the Junior League Locker, which helps children in the Alton School District, grades K-5, who need clothing.

“JLGA wanted to give area children the opportunity to cut the tags off of their own new clothes and help them find the confidence and pride they deserve,” 2019-2020 President Nicole Fiedler said. “We launched the program in 2018-2019 in Alton’s K-1 centers, and we were so excited to be able to expand to three more schools (grades 2-5) this year, thanks to the community’s overwhelming support of our efforts.”

The Junior League Locker is operating at Eunice Smith Elementary, Lovejoy Elementary, Gilson Brown Elementary, Lewis and Clark Elementary, North Elementary, East Elementary and West Elementary.

JLGA works with counselors and administrators at the schools to fulfill clothing requests for students in need on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, each school is stocked with a “locker” filled with basic clothing needs and shoes that teachers, counselors and administrators can give to children throughout the school year.

To learn more about the Junior League Locker, visit juniorleaguealton.org/community-impact/jl-locker.

