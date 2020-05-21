Lewis and Clark’s College for Kids goes digital

× Expand College for Kids file photo by Franklin I. Tolbert

Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education division invites children to join experts on Zoom to learn about various topics and participate in fun activities during its College for Kids program this summer.

“Zoom is a great place to engage learners and share materials, and our instructors have gotten really creative,” Community Education Coordinator Heather Amburg said. “Continuing our programming this summer is important to us and our community. We hope families will take advantage of these opportunities for their kids to learn about new subjects while making new friends.”

Children are invited to Get Up and Get Moving with instructor Katelyn Baahlmann, who is also teaching Quarantine Cooking, Mad Science, Geography World Travels, and Poetry this summer.

“During this time of quarantine, we need to remain healthy with our food choices and physical activities,” Baahlmann said. “Having fun and expressing ourselves is important, too.”

Instructor Jim Caldwell and students will partake in a journey in his class, The Hobbit: Let's Go There and Back Again, in which the groups will take a fascinating trip to Middle Earth.

“‘The Hobbit’ is one of the greatest works of fantasy literature, full of unforgettable characters, heart-pounding adventures — and fun,” Caldwell said. “If you haven't read the book yet, this journey will be unlike any you’ve had: dragons, giant spiders and the good and true Bilbo Baggins. If you have read the book, enjoy the magic, the riddles, and the dwarves one more time. This prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ opens up the door to a road that goes on and on.”

Self Defense for Kids will help children deal with bullies and predators. Instructor Brendan Neal will explore the behaviors to watch for and give students the opportunity to practice escaping safely. Participants will also learn important strategies to help avoid violent situations, plus tactics and techniques for handling violence when it is unavoidable. Neal will also be teaching Tae Kwon Do.

Students can learn about free online resources for being creative, sharing stories and communicating with Media Specialist Louise Jett. She will be offering Online Graphic Design, Puzzle Maker and Publish an Interactive Story. The courses will explore best practices and online resources.

“The internet is an excellent space for publishing interactive stories, creating engaging graphic art and building thoughtful puzzles,” Jett said. “Students will be encouraged to share their work and provide feedback to each other. I am planning fun and informative activities in the hopes of fostering creativity and engagement.”

Kids can learn sign language with Instructor Kayla Snyder, who is teaching Say It with Hands and Talk with Your Hands #2.

“Put your hands in the air for American sign language,” Snyder said. “Get ready to learn about the third most-used language in the United States. Join us as we have three weeks of fun learning basic conversational signs through games and instruction. Get hands-on experience as we bring some music to life through ASL.”

For more information, including course descriptions and how to register, visit www.lc.edu/C4K. To enroll, call (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu.

