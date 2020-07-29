Lewis and Clark announces 2020-2021 scholarship awards

LCCC logo

Through various opportunities, L&C is empowering students by making higher education more accessible.

“Together, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Financial Aid department and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation have produced stunning scholarship results despite these difficult times,” said Mark Kratschmer, president of the L&C Foundation’s Board of Directors.

More than 300 students applied for scholarships, including opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and levels of academic achievement, for the 2020-2021 academic year.

In total, between the college’s Financial Aid department and L&C Foundation, 147 scholarships totaling nearly $475,000 are being awarded.

“Almost two-thirds of the scholarships are funded by donors,” Kratschmer said. “We are grateful for their faith in our students and for their trust.”

The application is made available each year in November at www.lc.edu/scholarships. Applicants complete one online application and are automatically matched to scholarships for which they are eligible. Scholarships are awarded in April by a committee of local educators. Selected students have until June 30 to accept their award. If they decline, the scholarship is awarded to another qualified student.

The L&C Foundation still has about $27,000 worth of remaining scholarships available for the 2020-2021 academic year. Students must apply at www.lc.edu/scholarships by Aug. 7.

Scholarships vary in value, but about half cover full tuition and fees, approximately $4,500 for an in-district, full-time student.

Congratulations to the following scholarship recipients:

Alhambra - Webb Slifka, The Jordan C. Klope Memorial Scholarship;

Alton - Amani Bejoile-Brooks, L&C Minority Student Scholarship; Callie Chappee, The Carol A. Kempske Scholarship for Women; Aaron Cooke, TransCanada Energy Scholarship; Alivia Levi, L&C Talent Award Scholarship; Lucia Mattea, The Linda K. Nevlin Scholarship for Humanities; Lynette McDonald, Postlewait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW; Addisyn Neuhaus, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Morgan Rauscher, Distinguished Scholars Award; Madelyn Saenz, TransCanada Energy Scholarship; Mary Ventimiglia, Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarship;

Batchtown - Bradley Rose, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club ­–William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Science Scholarship;

Benld - Suzanne Demartini, Busey Bank Scholarship; Briget Dolliger, L&C Salutatorian Scholarship; Bryce Higginbotham, Distinguished Scholars Award;

Bethalto - Zachary Axsom, The Halpin Music Company Scholarship; Andrew Beck, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Business Technology and The Scott Credit Union Scholarship; Sophia Blagoue, L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women; Leigha Callison, Bold Enterprises, Inc. Scholarship; Madelyn Ehlers, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Ethan Hannaford, Distinguished Scholars Award; Malynn Hannaford, Distinguished Scholars Award; Megan Hess, The Lawrence F. and Ellen Jane Gallo Endowed Scholarship; Nicholas Neal, Distinguished Scholars Award; Austin Reed, The Wanita E. & Wilbur R.L. Trimpe Memorial Scholarship; Nathan Ricci, L&C Transfer Scholarship; Rachel Simmons, The Trula Mae O'Neil Family Scholarship; Shane Simmons, The Trula Mae O'Neil Family Scholarship; Erin Spahr, Distinguished Scholars Award;

Brighton - Blaine Embley, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club-William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Science Scholarship; Gabrielle Emmons, L&C Valedictorian Scholarship; Payne Hubbs, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Fire Science; Tonya Strohbeck, Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River Scholarship; Trinity Swift, John F. Schmidt, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Dailyn Young, L&C Transfer Scholarship;

Bunker Hill - Wyatt Heflin, Distinguished Scholars Award; Emily Manar, The Alice Stebbin Wells Scholarship for Criminal Justice; Matthew Weidner, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Engineering Science; Emma Wilkinson, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Medical Assisting;

Carrollton - Katelun DeOrnellas, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Drafting and Design;

Collinsville - Julia Dunaway, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Occupational Therapy Assistant;

Cottage Hills - Justin Reiske, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Web Design & Development;

Dow - Kaleigh Grace, L&C Talent Award Scholarship and The Patsy Goss "Onward & Upward" Scholarship; Aubrey McCormick, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Exercise Science;

East Alton - Taylor Jones, L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women; Megan Sheckler, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Dental Hygeine; Austin Wilburn, Distinguished Scholars Award;

Edwardsville - Stephen Hindelang, Mildred L. Thompson Scholarship for Nursing Students;

Eldred - Allyse Bland, The Jane K. Bruker Scholarship for Nursing Students;

Gillespie - Liberty Hartley, Roberts Motors Endowed Scholarship; Emily Schmidt, L&C Valedictorian Scholarship;

Glen Carbon - Kimberly Harris, Marlene Barach Scholarship for Women;

Godfrey - Hannah Camerer, The Monticello College Foundation and Alumnae Endowed Scholarship and TransCanada Energy Scholarship; Alexandria Conner, The Virginia Cramblet, R.N., Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students; Brayden Decker, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Management; Alyx Dell, HSHS St. Francis Hospital Scholarship; Christopher Elam, The Virginia Cramblet, R.N., Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students; Cassie Havis, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Child Development; Abraham Jones, TransCanada Energy Scholarship; McKenna Jones, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Accounting; Jordan Keiser, L&C Minority Student Scholarship; Carly Keshner, Distinguished Scholars Award; Jonathan Lane, TransCanada Energy Scholarship; Jacob Lombardi, Distinguished Scholars Award; Sydney McNece, Distinguished Scholars Award; Samantha Moore, L&C Talent Award Scholarship; Morgan Riley, Judge Phillip J. Kardis Scholarship; Postlewait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW; Charles Simcox, TransCanada Energy Scholarship; Samuel Stutz, Distinguished Scholars Award; Emma Voumard, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Valerie Walters, Golden Eagle Scholars Award;

Golden Eagle - Macie Kinder, L&C Valedictorian Scholarship; William Schleeper, The Larry D. Underwood Scholarship;

Greenfield - Adalinn Lamb, L&C Salutatorian Scholarship; Halley Schnettegoecke, L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women;

Hardin - Gretchen Housmann, Godfrey Women's Club Scholarship;

Hartford - Nicholas Munn, Distinguished Scholars Award;

Jerseyville - Abigail Balz, Distinguished Scholars Award; Mallory Duggan, L&C Transfer Scholarship and The Edward & Lois Davis Scholarship; Maura Eads, L&C Transfer Scholarship; Ryan Eschbach, L&C Transfer Scholarship; Madelynn Gilman, Distinguished Scholars Award; Jacob Liles, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Welding Technology; Zane Longley, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Radio Broadcasting; Samantha Schleeper, Distinguished Scholars Award; Jessica Vetter, James Price Memorial Scholarship;

Kane - Michaela Hinderhan, Golden Eagle Scholars Award;

Livingston - Stephanie Martintoni, Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarship and The Linda L. Orr Occupational Therapy Assistant Scholarship;

Medora - Ashton Wilson, L&C Transfer Scholarship;

Moro - Keaton Linkeman, The Robert R. & Verna F. Werts Scholarship; Ryan Pierce, L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women;

Rockbridge - Alexia Pelletier, L&C Talent Award Scholarship;

Roxana - Jonathan Mertz, L&C Talent Award Scholarship; Raeann Rorie, Distinguished Scholars Award;

Shipman - Gary Chapman, The Albert Stevens Scholarship for Mass Communications;

White Hall - Lakeleigh Brown, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Marisa Haskell, L&C Valedictorian Scholarship;

Wood River - Reese Beckman, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Katherine Cook, L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women; Mark Haluch, Phillips66 Scholarship; Kristopher Mallon, L&C Minority Student Scholarship; Jaidyn Peebles, Distinguished Scholars Award

For more information, contact the L&C Foundation at (618) 468-2011 or L&C Financial Aid at (618) 468-2223.