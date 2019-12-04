Lewis and Clark exhibit targets sexual assault myths

LCCC logo

Lewis and Clark Community College students are busting rape myths and tackling rape culture during the What Were You Wearing? exhibit, on display Dec. 9-19 on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

The exhibit opening will take place at 3 p.m. Monday in the Faculty/Staff Dining Room in Reid Hall. The exhibit itself is free and open to the public, with gallery hours from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the semester.

The exhibit’s purpose is to combat a pervasive rape myth that people are sexually assaulted because of what they are wearing. It is an immersive experience with student-created visuals and testimonial readings by WLCA 89.9-FM College Radio’s Best students.

“We really do need this information to get out there,” Developmental Education Professor Chrissie Chapman said. “Students are sharing how often they see women getting grabbed, drugged and coerced into drinking, and how few of them speak out about it because of the backlash they get or the fear of the backlash they might get. The idea of snitching is part of this. The names that men are called when they try to intervene really point to the issue of misogyny in our culture.”

This exhibit is a project of Chapman’s English 137 class and Welding Coordinator Travis Jumper’s welding class, in collaboration with other instructors, staff members and students.

“I am glad students are so involved in this campaign to raise awareness,” Dean of Transfer Programs Jill Lane said. “Having students engage in the creation of information enhances learning, and this is such an important topic that directly affects their lives.”

Visitors should note that descriptions of sexual assault will be included in the exhibit. Anyone with questions can contact Chapman at cchapman@lc.edu.

