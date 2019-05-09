Lewis and Clark investigating Facebook posts

Heyen

Lewis and Clark Community College has released the following official statement in response to David Heyen’s Facebook page:

“Lewis and Clark first was notified May 1 of a Facebook profile for ‘David Heyen’ and subsequent public posts that were labeled as 'concerning' by those who brought it to our attention. David Heyen is the new board chairman of Lewis and Clark’s elected Board of Trustees, who was seated on Tuesday, April 30. The college is looking into this issue just as we would review any alleged conduct of a student, employee, board member, visitor or contractor. The college has a long history of its commitment to providing an inclusive environment for all stakeholders of the college, including students, employees and visitors. Lewis and Clark remains committed to modeling our core values of service, respect, responsibility, compassion and integrity. These comments and posts do not represent the culture of Lewis and Clark.”

Among the posts on the page is one that states, “Anyone notice that there is no terrorism in Iceland or Japan? Weird coincidence, there are no Muslims, either.”

The page also shared an article from the Madison Record about the college’s payments to a consulting firm that employs college President Dale Chapman’s son.

According to Lewis and Clark’s website, Heyen, of Bunker Hill, joined the board in 2017. He is a longtime small business owner and livestock farmer who has served on the board of the Peoples State Bank of Gillespie for 20 years.

Heyen was picked as chairman with the support of a slate of trustees — Julie Johnson, Charles Hanfelder and Kevin Rust — who defeated incumbent board members in the April 2 election. A group spokesperson said they felt compelled to run because of concerns about the college’s long-term debt and rising property taxes.

