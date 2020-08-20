Lewis and Clark offers late-start courses

LCCC logo

Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a slate of 12-week late-start courses that will give students a second chance at a full schedule beginning this September.

All five are transfer-ready general education courses being offered either online or through Virtual Class Meetings, in which students meet in a virtual environment, like Zoom or Blackboard Collaborate, during scheduled class times.

“A lot of families were waiting to see how universities would move forward this fall before making plans, and other students are considering taking a gap year during COVID-19,” Interim Chief Academic Officer Jill Lane said. “We understand this has been a difficult year and we want students to know we’re here for them. Late start offers students the opportunity to take a full schedule of transfer-ready courses – a full 15 hours of college credit – from the comfort and safety of home while they ride out the pandemic.”

The college’s fall semester begins Aug. 24, which means time is running out to get enrolled for 16-week courses. These 12-week options provide students still deciding a few more weeks to get started.

Interested individuals can enroll in one, a few, or all five courses, which will begin Sept. 21. Enrollment will remain open through Sept. 18, or until these courses fill.

Geography World Regions (GEOG 132) will be offered virtually from 11:30 a.m.-1:10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, followed by Contemporary Moral Problems (PHIL 240) from 1:25-3:05 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Public Speaking (SPCH 131) will be held virtually from 10:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, followed by Non-Western Music (MUSI 134) from 12:45-2:25 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Intro to Astronomy (PHSC 141) is being offered fully online, with no scheduled class meetings. Students will log in and complete courses assignments week to week, according to the syllabus.

Call (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu to sign up today.

