Lewis and Clark offers virtual career assistant

With unemployment at historically high levels, many people are reevaluating their career options. Lewis and Clark Community College’s Career Coach is an effective tool to help them find direction.

A web-based application, Career Coach is available on L&C’s website and is free for both students and the public. Users can take an assessment to learn suitable careers. Career Coach also provides information on degrees and certificates offered at L&C, as well as information on associated careers in the region.

L&C Transfer and Recruitment Coordinator Alice Bunjan describes Career Coach as a useful tool she utilizes with both traditional-age students and returning adults that paints a realistic picture of an attainable and rewarding career path.

“Career Coach offers the user such a wide array of information about real-time jobs and wages, connected to L&C programs,” Bunjan said. “When I show groups of students and parents Career Coach, the parents always react positively and appreciate the connection to real-time employment and careers that exist in our region.”

Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane uses Career Coach as a primary tool in L&C’s Career Resource Center for one-on-one meetings with students. The tool provides interest inventories, resume building, job searches, wage information, as well as employment projections.

“We have customized the site so it uses L&C course data to help students and potential students match their interests with actual career and transfer programs offered here,” Lane said. “You do not have to be a student to use Career Coach. It is available on the website and is free for anyone to use.”

Career Coach can be accessed through L&C’s Career and Veteran Services page at www.lc.edu/Career or by clicking the Career Coach banner on the college’s homepage, www.lc.edu.

For more information, contact Terri DeWerff at L&C’s Career Resource Center at (618) 468-5503 or tdewerff@lc.edu.

