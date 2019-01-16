Lewis and Clark outperforming other colleges, report indicates

× Expand Lewis and Clark Community College

Lewis and Clark Community College is outperforming its peer institutions in terms of enrollment, retention and graduation rates, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Education.

The Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System report compares Lewis and Clark to a group of 28 peer institutions from 17 states, including five Illinois institutions — Black Hawk College in Moline, Kishwaukee College in Malta, McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Morton College in Cicero, and South Suburban College in South Holland.

L&C performed favorably, with higher unduplicated enrollment (10,145) compared to its peer group (8,353), and lower tuition and fees ($3,432 compared to $3,513).

“We are very pleased with the results of this report,” Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel said. “The college strives to be a high-quality, low-cost leader, and the Department of Education’s findings demonstrate the value of Lewis and Clark. Colleges and universities submit data and information to IPEDS throughout the academic year. The outcomes in this annual comparison report validate the college’s work in helping students succeed in their academic programs while simultaneously controlling costs.”

According to the report, Lewis and Clark also has a higher retention rate — 66 percent for full-time students (versus 58 percent) and 54 percent for part-time students (versus 38 percent), and a higher graduation rate overall (39 percent compared to 28 percent).

For the most recent reporting year, L&C awarded 831 associate degrees, 281 one- to two-year certificates and 374 less-than-one-year certificates, in contrast with 591 associate degrees, 161 one- to two-year certificates and 156 less-than-one-year certificates.

L&C students also receive less aid than those at peer institutions. Thirty-two percent of L&C students receive grant aid, compared to 44 percent — 24 percent receive Pell grants (versus 28 percent) and 14 percent receive federal student loans (compared to 15 percent).

The Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System places colleges in comparison groups based on the mix of career and transfer courses, demographics and enrollment.

The data is used at the federal and state levels for policy analysis and development, at the institutional level for benchmarking and peer analysis, and by parents and students through the College Navigator website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter