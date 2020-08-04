Lewis and Clark participates in solar workforce project

× Expand Students learn how to install a rooftop solar system at a training session.

The Illinois Green Economy Network through its fiscal agent, Lewis and Clark Community College, announced Expanding the Solar Workforce through the Illinois Community College system, a solar workforce development project at five Illinois community college districts: John A. Logan College (Carterville), Lewis and Clark Community College (Godfrey), Lincoln Land Community College (Springfield), Kankakee Community College (Kankakee), and City Colleges of Chicago (Chicago). Solar courses and cohorts began in Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 semesters at campuses in Illinois. The project runs through May 31, 2022.

The project is funded through an award of the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office. June 2020 began the second year of the project, which is able to boast 58 students, 12 in fall and 46 in spring, with 28 businesses engaged. The project plans to ramp up speed with a goal to triple enrollments at each college beginning with the Fall 2020 semester. This project aims to increase educational offerings and skills tailored for a robust solar workforce in Illinois to meet and drive the solar market, which continues to gain leverage as a cost-efficient option for businesses, communities, and individuals across the board.

All levels of interest and experience are able to begin solar training coursework at one of the participating colleges.

Lewis and Clark offers Solar Design and Installation and Grid Tied Solar Design, available to entire student population. To register, contact Nate Keener at NKeener@lc.edu.

For more information, contact Business Engagement Manager Dana Wynn at dwynn@lc.edu.

