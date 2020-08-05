Lewis and Clark receives career and technical education grant

The Illinois Community College Board announced $1.7 million in grant funding to support the improvement and innovation of career and technical education programming at 21 community colleges throughout Illinois, including Lewis and Clark Community College.

Colleges receiving these grants can use the funds in one of three ways: to enhance student transitions, to provide student-centered support services, or to strengthen the CTE educator pipeline.

Lewis and Clark Community College was awarded $100,000 to develop a welding program that meets employer needs and aligns with multiple certificates and a degree in welding. Delivery of welding classes will include dual credit courses, online courses, and an adult education/CTE hybrid model.

“This funding will support student success in high-need industries, including information technology and education,” said Brian Durham, executive director of the ICCB. “The grants allow colleges to make a significant investment in advising, coaching, and mentoring CTE faculty and students, at a time when the need for a connection between teachers and students is paramount.”

The community college system offers more than 4,300 high-quality affordable CTE programs across the state. As many Illinoisans struggle with COVID-19-related job loss, community college CTE programs provide an avenue to jobs across a number of career fields.

CTE grants are funded through the federal Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.

