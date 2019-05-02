Lewis and Clark recognizes top students at Honors Banquet

photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services
Lewis and Clark Community College recognized its top achievers at the Honors Banquet on April 26. Noah Jones and Kristen Wieneke earned nominations for the All-USA Community College Academic Team. They are pictured with Professor Julie Beaty-Nosco.
Lewis and Clark Community College recognized the efforts of its best and brightest students April 26 at the annual Honors Banquet in The Commons.
Top students across all areas of study received awards and recognition for their work over the past academic year:
Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi – Co-President
Noah Jones
Vanessa Perkinson
Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi – Co-Vice-President of Leadership
Robyn Scott
Madelynn Clevenger
Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi – Vice-President of Fellowship
Mallory Griggs
Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi – Vice-President of Scholarship
Hannah Doty
Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi – Vice-President of Service
Liberty Hartley
Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi - Recording Officer
Diana Watson
Supported College Transition Student of the Year
Nicole Buckingham
Developmental Student of the Year
Damira Ferguson
Diversity & Inclusion Academic Excellence Award
Stephanie Willis
Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Award
Anthony Brown
Student Trustee
Robyn Scott
Student Activities President
Brittany Dickerson
Student Government Association President
Molly Haskell
Student Government Association Vice President
Vanessa Perkinson
Student Government Association Treasurer
Jennifer Baker
Student Government Association Secretary
Fall 2018 – Claire Carsell
Spring 2019 – Haley Ruyle
Scholar Athlete
Abigail Teske
Outstanding Leadership - The Bridge
Ashtyn Britt
Excellence in Photography & Web Design – The Bridge
Krystie Morrison
Excellence in Graphic Design - The Bridge
Jason Wallace
Excellence in Publication Design - The Bridge
Keon Hearn
Reporter of the Year - The Bridge
Alexander Gent
Peppermint Rooster Review Contest Winner
Anthony Brown
Outstanding Achievement in History
Christopher Parks
Cailyn Tegel
You Have a Voice! Humanities Speech Contest Winner
Senate Letsie
Exceptional ASL Skill Award
Sheariah Pegram
Future Interpreter Award
Victoria Kallal
Natural Sign Language Ability Award
Emma Sharich
Deaf Heart/Outstanding Peer Award
Aaron Geisen
Alexander Mackenzie Award Business Student of the Year
Stephanie Jennings Colten Skinner
James “Jay” Oller Memorial Award
Alex Landry
John Stewart Memorial Award
Dominic Farace
Ed Palen Memorial Award
Jakob Tinnon
Outstanding Achievement in Child Development
Madison Hall
Lindsey Lombardo
Richard M. Keefe Memorial Award
Sean Berry
Jason Koester
Reagan Stanfill
Honors College Scholars
Zachery Benware
Madelynn Clevenger
Jake Goheen
Mallory Griggs
Dalton Harshbarger
Liberty Hartley
Taylor Houchens
Trevor Huene
Mhirakol Jackson
Ethan Kercher
Zak Kimble
Jason Koester
Eleanor Kohlberg
Morapeli Lesoetsa
Senate Letsie
Vanessa Perkinson
Katherine Simon
Dylan Sims
Alexandria Smith
Baylor Smith
Alexys Williams
Outstanding General Chemistry Student
Cassidy Taylor
Outstanding Organic Chemistry Student 2018-19
Mallory Griggs
Outstanding Automotive Technology Student
Thomas Berg
Outstanding First-Year Welding Student
Erick Sosa
Outstanding Second-Year Welding Student
Michael Rose
Outstanding Drafting & Design Student
Emily Klaas
Outstanding Architectural Technology Student
Keion Gipson
Molly Haskell
Anna Murray
Outstanding Photography Student
Trevor Ayres
Graphic Design Student of the Year
Aaron Pruett
Web Design Student of the Year
Jessica Wren
2019 Paralegal Student of the Year
Emma Howe
Outstanding Criminal Justice Student
Daniele Dix
Robert Klopmeier
James Krankel
Taylor Pointer
OTA Clinical Practice Award
Valerie Criner
Chanel Deshotel
Hannah Doty
Emily Macias
Rhonda Nemsky
Teran Schlechte
OTA Program Leadership Award
Hannah Doty
Baylee Skelton
Academic Excellence in OTA
Hannah Doty
Rhonda Nemsky
Teran Schlechte
Academic Excellence in Dental Assisting
Lesly Gomez
Victoria Potter
Stephanie Willis
Joy Eisenreich Dental Assisting Award
Victoria Potter
Dental Hygiene Academic Honor
Christa Brookshire
Renee King
Ryan Roberts
Shelby Stracheljahn
Jennifer Ward
Lindsey Williams
Dental Hygiene Clinical Honor
Renee King
Shelby Stracheljahn
Miranda Tarro
Nursing Leadership Award
Lacy Angleton
Claire Walsh
Nightingale Scholastic Award
Rebekah Bonniwell
Celesta Brown
Chloe Lorton
James Ray
Andrew Scott
Nekcoe Yungling
Touching Lives Award
Liberty Hartley
Marilyn Hackethal
Superior Academic Excellence Award
Nekcoe Yungling
All-USA Community College Academic Team Nominee
Noah Jones
Kristen Wieneke
University of Missouri - St. Louis Community College President’s Scholarship
Mallory Griggs