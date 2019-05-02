Lewis and Clark recognizes top students at Honors Banquet

× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services Lewis and Clark Community College recognized its top achievers at the Honors Banquet on April 26. Noah Jones and Kristen Wieneke earned nominations for the All-USA Community College Academic Team. They are pictured with Professor Julie Beaty-Nosco.

Lewis and Clark Community College recognized the efforts of its best and brightest students April 26 at the annual Honors Banquet in The Commons.

Top students across all areas of study received awards and recognition for their work over the past academic year:

Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi – Co-President

Noah Jones

Vanessa Perkinson

Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi – Co-Vice-President of Leadership

Robyn Scott

Madelynn Clevenger

Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi – Vice-President of Fellowship

Mallory Griggs

Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi – Vice-President of Scholarship

Hannah Doty

Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi – Vice-President of Service

Liberty Hartley

Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi - Recording Officer

Diana Watson

Supported College Transition Student of the Year

Nicole Buckingham

Developmental Student of the Year

Damira Ferguson

Diversity & Inclusion Academic Excellence Award

Stephanie Willis

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Award

Anthony Brown

Student Trustee

Robyn Scott

Student Activities President

Brittany Dickerson

Student Government Association President

Molly Haskell

Student Government Association Vice President

Vanessa Perkinson

Student Government Association Treasurer

Jennifer Baker

Student Government Association Secretary

Fall 2018 – Claire Carsell

Spring 2019 – Haley Ruyle

Scholar Athlete

Abigail Teske

Outstanding Leadership - The Bridge

Ashtyn Britt

Excellence in Photography & Web Design – The Bridge

Krystie Morrison

Excellence in Graphic Design - The Bridge

Jason Wallace

Excellence in Publication Design - The Bridge

Keon Hearn

Reporter of the Year - The Bridge

Alexander Gent

Peppermint Rooster Review Contest Winner

Anthony Brown

Outstanding Achievement in History

Christopher Parks

Cailyn Tegel

You Have a Voice! Humanities Speech Contest Winner

Senate Letsie

Exceptional ASL Skill Award

Sheariah Pegram

Future Interpreter Award

Victoria Kallal

Natural Sign Language Ability Award

Emma Sharich

Deaf Heart/Outstanding Peer Award

Aaron Geisen

Alexander Mackenzie Award Business Student of the Year

Stephanie Jennings Colten Skinner

James “Jay” Oller Memorial Award

Alex Landry

John Stewart Memorial Award

Dominic Farace

Ed Palen Memorial Award

Jakob Tinnon

Outstanding Achievement in Child Development

Madison Hall

Lindsey Lombardo

Richard M. Keefe Memorial Award

Sean Berry

Jason Koester

Reagan Stanfill

Honors College Scholars

Zachery Benware

Madelynn Clevenger

Jake Goheen

Mallory Griggs

Dalton Harshbarger

Liberty Hartley

Taylor Houchens

Trevor Huene

Mhirakol Jackson

Ethan Kercher

Zak Kimble

Jason Koester

Eleanor Kohlberg

Morapeli Lesoetsa

Senate Letsie

Vanessa Perkinson

Katherine Simon

Dylan Sims

Alexandria Smith

Baylor Smith

Alexys Williams

Outstanding General Chemistry Student

Cassidy Taylor

Outstanding Organic Chemistry Student 2018-19

Mallory Griggs

Outstanding Automotive Technology Student

Thomas Berg

Outstanding First-Year Welding Student

Erick Sosa

Outstanding Second-Year Welding Student

Michael Rose

Outstanding Drafting & Design Student

Emily Klaas

Outstanding Architectural Technology Student

Keion Gipson

Molly Haskell

Anna Murray

Outstanding Photography Student

Trevor Ayres

Graphic Design Student of the Year

Aaron Pruett

Web Design Student of the Year

Jessica Wren

2019 Paralegal Student of the Year

Emma Howe

Outstanding Criminal Justice Student

Daniele Dix

Robert Klopmeier

James Krankel

Taylor Pointer

OTA Clinical Practice Award

Valerie Criner

Chanel Deshotel

Hannah Doty

Emily Macias

Rhonda Nemsky

Teran Schlechte

OTA Program Leadership Award

Hannah Doty

Baylee Skelton

Academic Excellence in OTA

Hannah Doty

Rhonda Nemsky

Teran Schlechte

Academic Excellence in Dental Assisting

Lesly Gomez

Victoria Potter

Stephanie Willis

Joy Eisenreich Dental Assisting Award

Victoria Potter

Dental Hygiene Academic Honor

Christa Brookshire

Renee King

Ryan Roberts

Shelby Stracheljahn

Jennifer Ward

Lindsey Williams

Dental Hygiene Clinical Honor

Renee King

Shelby Stracheljahn

Miranda Tarro

Nursing Leadership Award

Lacy Angleton

Claire Walsh

Nightingale Scholastic Award

Rebekah Bonniwell

Celesta Brown

Chloe Lorton

James Ray

Andrew Scott

Nekcoe Yungling

Touching Lives Award

Liberty Hartley

Marilyn Hackethal

Superior Academic Excellence Award

Nekcoe Yungling

All-USA Community College Academic Team Nominee

Noah Jones

Kristen Wieneke

University of Missouri - St. Louis Community College President’s Scholarship

Mallory Griggs

