Lewis and Clark student moderates panel discussion on faith and feminism

Lewis and Clark Community College Honors College student Vanessa Perkinson hosted Faith and Feminism: A Conversation About Equality on Wednesday in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

Panelists Pastor Amy Brooks of the First Unitarian Church of Alton, Rabbi Karen Kriger Bogard of the Central Reform Congregation, and Venerable Kongyan of the Mid-America Buddhist Association participated in the conversation.

The panel is a part of Perkinson’s honors research project. Information about the panel will be on display during the Honors College Exposition Exhibit, which will be open to the public May 3-10, with gallery hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Ahlemeyer Atrium (Trimpe 141).

