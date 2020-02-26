Lewis and Clark team interacts with conservation peers at conference

× Expand (From left) National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Conservation Program Manager Justin Shew, Habitat Strike Team Senior Assistant Lindsay Griggs, and L&C Restoration Ecology student Philip Rathz pause Jan. 27 after a long day of learning and networking at the Midwest Fish and Wildlife Conference in Springfield.

Rathz and Shew discovered this prairie kingsnake under a sampling coverboard at the state park.

The Lewis and Clark Community College National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Conservation Team, including land conservation specialists and the Habitat Strike Team, attended the Midwest Fish and Wildlife Conference in Springfield.

“The conference was a great way for us to interact with some of our partners and learn about new restoration techniques, as well as be inspired by the conservation enthusiasm of the conference,” said Lindsay Griggs, Habitat Strike Team senior assistant. She has been mentoring and training L&C student interns since fall 2019.

The conference’s theme, Bringing Science Back to the Forefront of Resource Management, was especially pertinent to their duties as conservationists who conduct habitat management and assess conservation practices in Illinois.

Seven full-time staff and one L&C student intern were able to attend workshops featuring information on invasive species removal and drone use in the natural resources field, and a day of professional speakers.

This was the first professional conference for several members of the team, and they benefited from networking and learning about new research. This knowledge can help them make informed management decisions and create talking points with private landowners and the partners they work with, like the Natural Resources Conservation Service, soil and water conservation districts and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“I obtained valuable insight and knowledge from affiliates within the agencies I aspire to work for,” student intern Philip Rathz said. “I am looking forward to applying what I learned in pursuit of a career in wildlife conservation and habitat restoration.”

Rathz has been with the Habitat Strike Team since fall 2019 and has gained valuable experience with habitat management tools and techniques. He is enrolled in the Restoration Ecology Program and received class credit for completing his paid internship with the strike team.

This meeting was a great experience for Rathz, who has expressed interest in a career in wildlife conservation and biology. In addition to habitat management experience, he has been exposed to wildlife sampling techniques with wildlife ecologist and NGRREC Conservation Program Manager Justin Shew.

With IDNR partners, Shew is assisting with monitoring reptiles and amphibians, as well as avian communities, at Pere Marquette State Park associated with habitat management conducted by IDNR and the strike team.

“The conference has a history of being very student-friendly, and this year was no exception,” said Shew, who took on leadership roles for the conference by being a part of the student events planning committee, helping plan a successful student networking lunch.

At this lunch, professionals, including NGRREC’s Conservation Team, answered student attendee questions and gave advice as they navigated the natural resources profession. Shew also orchestrated the mentee and mentor pairing for the conference to help students connect with professionals on a one-on-one basis. Such pairing hadn’t been offered in 10 years at this conference.

“One of my passions is helping and empowering students in the natural resources field,” Shew said. “Building a social and professional network is invaluable in any field, and I hope that I have helped some of these students connect with a quality mentor to have a better sense of direction moving through school and finding their career path.”

For more information, contact Shew at jshew@lc.edu. For information about the Restoration Ecology Program at L&C, contact Program Coordinator Scott Moss at jkmoss@lc.edu.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter