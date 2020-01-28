Lewis and Clark to celebrate Black History Month

× Expand Historian J.E. Robinson led a full bus on a tour of Alton stops on the Underground Railroad, Feb. 14, 2019. The tour culminated with a visit to the Lovejoy Monument and the grave of abolitionist Elijah Lovejoy.

Lewis and Clark Community College has a variety of events planned in February to celebrate Black History Month.

“The major plus about our Black History Month calendar is that every event is free and open to the public,” Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings said. “We want the community to feel welcome at any of the activities.”

The monthlong celebration will kick off in Reid Memorial Library at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, when KSDK Broadcaster Rene Knott will talk about his career and co-anchor position on the “Today in St. Louis” morning show. He will discuss the changing face of mass communications in 2020 and what it takes to be successful in media, while using his journey as a journalist as an example.

Knott started at 5 On Your Side in 2004 as sports director and moved to the morning show in 2016. Throughout his career, Rene has earned three Emmys and covered many memorable stories, but said the most exciting thing he’s done was travel to South Korea to cover the 2018 Winter Olympics.

A blues lecture and performance will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, when Big George Brock visits Reid Café.

Brock was born May 16, 1932, in Grenada, Miss., the son of a sharecropper. Through the years, Brock’s playing at Mississippi jukes and his own St. Louis clubs allowed him to share stages with blues greats like Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Jimmy Reed and Albert King. He has earned the titles “King of the St. Louis Blues” and “Heavy Weight Champion of the Blues.”

Judge Veronica Armouti will join community members in Reid Memorial Library at noon Monday, Feb. 10, to talk about her career and the local justice system. Armouti was appointed an associate judge in the Third Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left when former judge Jennifer Hightower was not reappointed to the bench. The Third Judicial Circuit includes Madison and Bond counties. She will highlight her background as an example as a ‘how-to guide’ in motivating students to strive for excellence.

Armouti grew up in Madison and Alton before becoming a longtime resident of Edwardsville, where she has been for the past 26 years. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 1986 and her master’s degree in 1988 from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. She earned her juris doctor degree in 1997 from Saint Louis University. She was admitted to the Missouri Bar Association in 1997 and the Illinois Bar Association in 1998.

The annual Underground Railroad Tour will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13. Guide J. E. Robinson will provide the history and expertise, describing noteworthy destinations throughout the Riverbend area where slaves sought refuge as they escaped the South.

The coach bus will depart at 1 p.m. from parking lot next to the Security Building at the north entrance of L&C’s Godfrey Campus. Reservations are required for this event – to make one, contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.

College employees and community members have recorded profiles of Black American Moments in our nation’s history, which will play on College Radio’s Best WLCA 89.9-FM all month long. Some of the personalities include President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Carter G. Woodson and Maya Angelou. Spotlights will run once every 3-4 hours as part of the station’s regular programming.

See a complete calendar of events below. Those wanting more information should contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.

Lewis and Clark Black History Month Calendar

Monday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. – Rene Knott Presentation, Reid Memorial Library

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 11:30 a.m. – Big George Brock Blues Lecture/Performance, Reid Café

Monday, Feb. 10, noon – Judge Veronica Armouti Presentation, Reid Memorial Library

Tuesday, Feb. 11, noon – Black Art Show, Reid Faculty/Staff Dining Room

Thursday, Feb. 13, 1 p.m. – Underground Railroad Tour, Security Parking Lot

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 1:30 p.m. – Be a Better Public Speaker with D.C. Cooper, Reid Memorial Library

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 11:45 a.m. – African Dance Ensemble, Reid Café

Thursday, Feb. 20, noon – “Beyond the March” Panel Discussion, Reid Faculty/Staff Dining Room

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. – Black History Music Showcase with Great Rivers Choral Society and L&C’s Gospel Choir, Hatheway Cultural Center

Monday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. – Black Student Association Blood Drive, The Commons

Tuesday, Feb. 25, noon – Black History Month Movie, Hatheway Stage

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. – Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Black Theatre Workshop, Benjamin Godfrey Chapel

All events are free and open to the public.

