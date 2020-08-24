Lewis and Clark trustee joins trustee association’s Executive Committee

Rust

Lewis and Clark Community College Trustee Kevin Rust has joined the Illinois Community College Trustees Association’s Executive Committee as the Southwest Region’s Chair for fiscal year 2021.

Rust was nominated for the position by L&C Board Chair David Heyen.

“I appointed Mr. Kevin Rust because of his acumen in accounting, financial advising, business experience, leadership, and his ability to analyze difficult situations that lead to a good decision,” Heyen said. “He is a great asset to the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees and will be an asset to the ICCTA Executive Committee.”

Rust, of Glen Carbon, joined the L&C Board of Trustees in 2019 and now serves as its secretary.

“Recently I attended my first Executive Committee Meeting at Heartland College in Normal, Illinois, and met an incredible group of dedicated and knowledgeable supporters of the community college system,” Rust said. “We agreed that our desired vision for the association is that every community college trustee will be competent and effective in serving their institution and community. The association’s mission is to provide the training, education, advocacy and facilitate the collaboration needed to realize our vision. I am grateful to Lewis and Clark Community College and to Chairman Heyen for their confidence in me to serve.”

Rust was raised on a dairy farm near Bunker Hill and attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration.

Rust retired as a financial adviser, previously serving in increasingly responsible financial roles in private industry including chief financial officer. His career designations included certified public accountant and certified internal auditor.

Rust serves on the SIUE Foundation Board of Directors as treasurer and chair of the Finance and Investment Committee. He is an active Rotarian and a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, serving as an usher and elder.

“The ICCTA is an excellent resource for community college trustees,” ICCTA President Gregg Chadwick said. “Kevin’s appointment to the executive committee shows his commitment to his own development as a trustee. We look forward to Kevin bringing his ideas to our group and advocating for the interests of Lewis and Clark Community College.”

The Illinois Community College Trustees Association comprises public community college boards with a shared interest in providing leadership and improving the governance, financing and educational delivery of Illinois’ public community colleges. ICCTA’s purpose is the interchange of information affecting public community colleges and the promotion of action for the common good of all member boards.

To learn more about the ICCTA, visit www.communitycolleges.org. To learn more about the L&C Board of Trustees, visit www.lc.edu/BOT.

