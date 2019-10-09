Lewis and Clark trustees vote against renewing Chapman’s contract

× Expand photo by Trevor Ayres, The Bridge

photo by Trevor Ayres, The Bridge Lewis and Clark Community College Board Trustee David Heyen looks on as audience members speak against the board’s decision not to renew Dale Chapman’s contract.

Following a fiery meeting at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Trimpe building Tuesday night, the Board of Trustees voted not to renew the contract of President Dale Chapman.

Longtime trustees Dwight Werts, Brenda McCain and Robert Watson voted in favor of the contract renewal, while newer trustees David Heyen, Julie Johnson, Charles Hanfelder and Kevin Rust voted to oust Chapman, who has served for more than 25 years at the Godfrey-based college.

Chapman’s contract ends during the summer of 2020.

More than two dozen people addressed the board and spoke in favor of keeping Chapman in his current position, including residents, current and former students and members of the college staff.

“Our very livelihoods hang in the balance,” L&C employee Louise Jett told the board. “What do you really know about L&C? What time have you spent with us and our students? ... I implore you to think — think about what you are doing and who you are doing it to.”

The RiverBend Growth Association Board of Trustees also released a statement in support of Chapman prior to the meeting.

“Dr. Chapman has been a catalyst for L&C’s growth, including significant educational program expansions while impacting businesses, civic organizations and residents in the region through training and job creation,” the letter states. “In fiscal year 2015, L&C’s tax levy rate was 0.7043 percent, and under the recommendation of Dr. Chapman, in fiscal year 2018 the rate was dropped to 0.6776. The operating budget of L&C during fiscal year 2015 was roughly $34 million, but for fiscal year 2018 the operating budget decreased to $32 million.”

The trustees who voted against the contract renewal have previously referenced Chapman’s salary as an issue, along with efforts to rein in college finances.

