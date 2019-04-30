Liberty Bank’s 3s For The Money benefits five high schools

× Expand Liberty Bank’s Jeremy Watters and MVCS Athletic Director Jim Schell

Liberty Bank’s tradition of supporting local high schools with its 3s For The Money basketball promotion recently concluded for the 2018-2019 season. This season marked the eighth year of the promotion and resulted in $4,920 being distributed to five high schools and their fans.

“This program has allowed us a great opportunity to assist the schools while tying in with the enjoyment of area high school basketball,” Liberty Bank Vice President and Retail/Branch Manager Jeremy Watters said. “We’re pleased to have awarded over $25,000 through our 3s For The Money program since we started working with the schools’ basketball teams during the 2011-2012 basketball season.”

During the recently concluded high school basketball season, the bank once again partnered with Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School and Mississippi Valley Christian School on the promotion. Each 3-point basket made by a varsity boys or girls player during home games earns $10 for the school. A tote board in each gym tracks each school’s total. At the conclusion of the season, Liberty Bank presented each school with a check for their winnings. The funds will be used by each of the participating schools for a worthy cause of their choosing.

The Banks “3s For The Money” program also includes a fan shooting event, which selects one lucky fan at halftime of each home game. Each fan gets the opportunity to win up to $100 cash.

For additional information about Liberty Bank, call (618) 467-2000 or visit its website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand Alton High School Athletics Director Jeff Alderman and Liberty Bank’s Pat Kimbro

× Expand Civic Memorial High School Athletics Director and Assistant Principal Todd Hannaford and Liberty Bank’s Michelle Zimmer

× Expand Liberty Bank's Jayme Wallace, EA-WR Athletics Director and Assistant Principal Kevin Gockel, and EA-WR office staff member Kate Hall