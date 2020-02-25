License plate renewal stickers available at library

Starting March 2, residents can renew their Illinois license plate sticker at either Six Mile Regional Library District location.

It’s second library in the state and the first in the Metro East to allow license plate sticker renewals, library Director Tina Hubert said.

“We are glad to be able to offer another value-added service to our communities,” she said. “By offering license plate renewal stickers, we have another way of generating revenue to offset our reliance on property taxes.”

The standard renewal sticker cost applies, along with an additional processing fee of $7.50 per renewal, the same fee charged by currency exchanges. There is no additional fee to use a debit or credit card. The library will issue renewal stickers immediately. If, however, the vehicle needs to pass an emissions test first, the library will not be able to issue a renewal sticker until after the test has been passed.

The library, 2001 Delmar Ave., is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The 2145 Johnson Road library is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. License plate sticker renewals can be handled at both locations during regular library hours.

Any Illinois resident wishing to renew his or her license plate sticker may do so at the Six Mile Regional Library District.

For more information, call (618) 452-6238, ext. 710.

