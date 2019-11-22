Lieutenant governor, Rivers of Illinois Coordinating Council visit research center

× Expand photo by Louise Jett, L&C Media Services Illinois Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and Robert Mannis, policy director in the Lt. Governor’s office, participate in a meeting Nov. 20 of the Rivers of Illinois Coordinating Council at NGRREC.

The combined Rivers of Illinois Coordinating Council, chaired by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, held its quarterly meeting Nov. 20 at Lewis and Clark Community College’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Field Station.

The council, composed of members of the public, state agency personnel, business representatives and representatives of river-related nonprofit organizations, was created by state statute.

The council reviews activities and programs related to the rivers and watersheds of Illinois and makes recommendations to enhance the ecology and economy of the state’s rivers.

“NGRREC plays an important role on this council, providing a voice to the scientific community and helping to make sure river policy is backed by sound science for a more sustainable Mississippi River,” NGRREC Field Station Manager Ted Kratschmer said. “NGRREC was happy to host the meeting and provide an opportunity for the lieutenant governor and partners across the state to see and experience NGRREC’s research facilities and offer the support of our scientists and educators to enhance the state’s rivers.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Louise Jett, L&C Media Services NGRREC Environmental Technician Miles Corcoran (far left) and Field Station Manager Ted Kratschmer show Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and Allen LaPointe of the Illinois Rivers Coordinating Council around one of the labs inside the field station.

× Expand photo by Louise Jett, L&C Media Services L&C President Dale Chapman and Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton discuss the Illinois RiverWatch program after talking with RiverWatch Coordinator Charlie Blake (far left) during a tour of the field station.