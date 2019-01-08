Lincoln School foundation to host trivia night

trivia

The Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation’s second annual Trivia Night will be Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Edwardsville American Legion, 58 South State Route 157 in Edwardsville. Proceeds will contribute to the enhancement of educational opportunities for Edwardsville School District students.

The event will feature a silent auction, 50/50 raffles, prizes and in-between round games, and eight rounds of trivia. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and soft drinks and to be creative with their tables. A cash bar will be available. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play will begin at 7 p.m. The entry fee is $200 for a table of eight. Mulligans can be purchased at the door for $20 and are limited to one per round.

To purchase a table, become a sponsor, auction donor, or request more information, contact Terry Lynn at bigtlynn@hotmail.com or (618) 656- 5925, or Kim Germinn at kim@brick47.com or (618) 581-1624.

The foundation was established in 1986 by former Lincoln School students to enhance educational opportunities in the Edwardsville School District. The organization has helped fund the 21st Century Classroom Technology program that provided students a more interactive learning environment. The foundation also has provided funding for the summer reading program, tutoring services, cultural and performing arts exposure, school supplies, food baskets, and gift cards. Each year, the foundation awards scholarships to graduating seniors and students attending institutions of higher learning.

The foundation relies on the generosity of community leaders, organizations and individuals for its annual “giving” budget. It is a nonprofit organization and all contributions are tax-deductible.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter