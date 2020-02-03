Lincoln-themed dinner theater returns to Alton

× Expand Alton Little Theater Showplace

Alton Little Theater has two very sweet treats of entertainment in February.

Back by popular demand, the Loving Lincoln Legacy Dinner Theater will be presented at the ALT Showplace at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. The story of a historic meeting between Capt. Benjamin Godfrey and presidential candidate Abraham Lincoln will be re-enacted against the backdrop of a four-course gourmet dinner and beverages served up by My Just Desserts, with delectables taken straight from Mary Todd's Lincoln's own cookbook. Regional Lincoln commemorator Randy Duncan will grace the evening and seven other docents and actors will join him in celebrating the history of the Riverbend and two giant visionaries who brought the railroad to the bend in the river.

Call (618) 462-3205 for tickets or check out the ALT website: altonlittletheater.org.

Feb. 21-23 "Kenny Rogers & Company" will present three special concerts with love songs, stories and memories of the "Gambler" that America has loved for six decades. Kevin Frakes, Kate Costello and Sawyer Burton bring an evening of Roger's hits with staging and special romantic touches for long-married couples.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter