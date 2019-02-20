Live mural coloring contest to support local organizations

Alton Square Mall announced Wednesday the organizations participating in Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness for local causes.

During the event, each organization is provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color the mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design, as determined by local guest judges.

The event will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the mall. The event will support Community Hope Center Inc., Good Samaritan House-Shelter of Granite City, IMPACT CIL, Junior League of Greater Alton, Make-A-Wish Southern Illinois, Olga’s Kitchen in support of Boys and Girls Club-Alton Chapter, Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis, Senior Services Plus Inc. to benefit Feed the Need, and TreeHouse Wildlife Center.

“We want to invite everyone to come out to shop on behalf of a cause and learn more about local organizations that are doing great work right here in Alton,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for mall owner Hull Property Group. “We are looking forward to having so many organizations represented during this community event.”

Featured shopping specials include special discounts at maurices and Cookie Express and free fountain drink with purchase of any full-size salad at Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe. Special promotions are valid on the event date from 5-7 p.m. For more details on shopping promotions featured during Color for a Cause, visit the website.

