Live mural contest to raise funds for local organizations

Alton Square Mall on Wednesday announced Color for a Cause, an event that raises funds and awareness in support of local organizations. Organizations can visit wecolorforacause.com to register to participate in this year’s event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the mall.

Participating organizations are provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design, as determined by guest judges.

“We are excited to be putting on this exciting event at the mall,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for mall owners Hull Property Group. “We want to bring people together in the mall to inspire shoppers, families and the community. Color for a Cause does just that by bringing awareness to local organizations and providing a fun opportunity to support all the great work they do here in the Alton community. We want to invite all local organizations to participate in this annual event and we hope to have many different causes represented.”

Color for a Cause is free for participating organizations. Registration is open and local organizations looking to sign up or learn more can visit wecolorforacause.com or email mallevents@hullpg.com. The registration deadline for participating organizations is Wednesday, Jan. 30. Color for a Cause is also seeking partnerships from business sponsors to help grow this community event.

