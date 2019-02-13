Local archive available on national database

Madison Historical: The Digital Archive and Online Encyclopedia for Madison County will be available on the Digital Public Library of America, a national online archive of more than 33 million photographs, documents, videos, and audio recordings from universities, libraries, and archives throughout the United States. SIUE’s project features materials from individuals, museums and archives in Madison County.

“The history of Madison County follows the history of the United States in the 20th century,” Madison Historical co-editor Jason Stacy said. “Industrialization, suburbanization, the civil rights movement — it’s all there. Madison Historical on the DPLA will be a useful resource for students and scholars across the county.”

The tech developer for Madison Historical, Ben Ostermeier, worked with the Illinois Digital Heritage Hub to harvest Madison Historical’s collection to make it available in the DPLA.

Visitors to the DPLA searching for materials related to, for example the history of Standard Oil’s refineries, will see materials from Madison County alongside materials from institutions like the national archives and the Smithsonian. Lovejoy Library’s special collections are also available on DPLA.

Madison Historical partners with more than a dozen individuals and local institutions by borrowing their materials to digitize them in SIUE’s IRIS Center. Madison Historical’s collection includes more than 1,000 photographs and documents related to the people, places, and events from the rich history of Madison County, as well as nearly 50 oral histories with individuals about their diverse experiences living in Madison County.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter