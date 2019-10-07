Local chiropractor’s paintings to be on display

× Expand photo by Cynthia Ellis Andy Dykeman stands in his studio, which serves as home for his artistic inspirations, expressed through painting, music and more.

Local chiropractic physician Dr. Andy Dykeman will display new paintings as part of the Punk Rock Art Show from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 31art gallery, 3520 Hampton Ave. in St. Louis.

There will be more than 125 works on display — an eclectic group including outsider art, vintage-inspired, macabre, pinup, vinyl, urban and contemporary art styles as well as acoustic music performed live by local musicians including Bruiser Queen, Daren Gratton, Rob Wagoner, Joe Thebeau as well as Alton’s own Doug Raffety (judge nothing, Pet Lover) and Todd Keith (Autumn Clock, 33 on the needle).

Artists include Jared Minnick, Andy Dykeman, Kerry Smith, Maxine Thirteen, Erik Thompson, Terry Hinkle, Chris Fisher and Cadence Hodes.

Stop in to check out the new artwork, grab a cold beverage and listen to live acoustic tunes.

The event is free and open to the public. Liquid Spirits will provide a cash bar.

Gallery exhibition hours:

Oct. 23 through Saturday, Nov. 16 (art only)

5-8 p.m. Wednesdays

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays

facebook.com/events/461862977995591