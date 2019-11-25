Local club collecting toys for children

× Expand The Parrot Heads of the Riverbend presented a $4,283 check to BackStoppers Inc. during the club’s recent Jukebox Bingo Night. Included in the photo are (from left) club members Michelle Tuetken Hilligoss, Kevin Hilligoss, Debbie Delassus, Melissa Odle, Bill Moyer, Amber Schaefer, and Bob Middleton, along with representatives of BackStoppers Inc. The Parrot Heads are now collecting new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.

Beginning the day after Thanksgiving, the Parrot Heads of the Riverbend will start collecting donations as part of its fifth annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots Toy Drive in memory of Robert Sean Hilligoss.

Collection boxes will be located at West Star Aviation in East Alton, Grafton Winery and Brewhaus, Grafton Winery Vineyards, the East Alton Municipal Building, Open Door Fellowship Church in Alton, and the Madison County Probation Office, as well as at Altonized Community Federal Credit Union branches in Alton and Brighton.

As an active member of the Jimmy Buffett fan club Parrot Heads of the Riverbend, Sean, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 44, not only shared a love for Buffett’s music, but also a desire to help others. His brother Kevin Hilligoss says along with that desire was a low-key personality and dislike for being the center of attention.

“We’re just a community enhancement group that loves Jimmy Buffett music, and that state of mind, I guess,” said Kevin, who co-founded the group.

“The local (Toys for Tots) coordinator said last year’s distribution served close to 11,000 kids in this region,” Kevin said. “If Parrot Heads of the Riverbend can lend a helping hand in some small way to a family in need to make sure a child wakes up Christmas Day with presents from Santa, we will gladly participate in this drive. (My brother) loved to watch his two young daughters’ smiling faces on Christmas Day. Hopefully, our contribution will put the same smile on a child’s face and a twinkle in their eye.”

New unwrapped toys will be collected and delivered to the local Toys for Tots program in memory of Sean. The program, started in 1947 by reservist Maj. Bill Hendricks, is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy gifts during the Christmas season.

For more information, call (618) 410-8565 or email kevin.hilligoss@yahoo.com.

