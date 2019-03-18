Local elected officials gathering items for women’s shelter

Bristow and Crowe

To help women in need, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) will be collecting donations for Oasis Women’s Shelter throughout March.

“While we use Women’s History Month as a way to highlight all of the contributions women have made to our society throughout history, we should also use it to help our local organizations that assist women and children in need,” Bristow said. “Oasis Women’s Shelter does so much to help members of our community through some of the toughest times of their lives, and it is important that we provide support to them in any way possible.”

Bristow and Crowe’s offices will be collecting the following items: single and double blankets for beds, bubble bath, curling irons, hair dryers, Kleenex, paper towels, pads and tampons, shower gel, toilet paper, towels, and women’s underwear size 9. Per Oasis’ insurance, all electronics must be new. Bristow and Crowe are collecting the supplies at their constituent services offices, 102 N. Ninth St., Suite 104 in Alton; and 111 N. Wood River Ave., Suite A, in Wood River.

“Collection drives like these are a community effort in which generous people purchase and donate these items to help others in need, and Sen. Crowe and I are honored to be assisting a great cause,” Bristow added. “Many of these products are a basic necessity that women need and deserve access to, and we encourage everyone to donate any item they are able.”

