Local governments eligible for park and recreation grants

× Expand Photo by David Colburn The Bethalto Arboretum

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications through Jan. 21 for the state's Park and Recreational Facility Construction Grant Program. The program will provide grants to eligible local governments for acquisition, development, construction, rehabilitation or other capital improvements to park and recreation facilities in Illinois.

IDNR is anticipating $25 million in grants will be available through funding provided by the Rebuild Illinois Act. The maximum grant award is $2.5 million.

The program provides funding for bondable, brick and mortar projects that include demolition, site preparation and improvements for indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, reconstruction, improvements and expansion to existing facilities, and new construction. Projects involving land acquisition for construction of new or expansion of existing indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, and for open space and conservation purposes, are also eligible. The priority of the program is the renovation or construction of indoor recreation facilities since they are not eligible under other IDNR grant programs.

The PARC Grant Program will reimburse grant recipients up to 75 percent of approved project costs (up to 90 percent reimbursement will be available to local governments defined as disadvantaged). Eligible applicants are limited to units of local government authorized by Illinois law to expend public funds for the acquisition and development of land for public indoor/outdoor park, recreation, or conservation purposes are eligible to apply for funding assistance. School districts, nonprofits, and private entities are not eligible. Applicants must be pre-qualified at https://grants.illinois.gov/portal/ to receive grants from the State of Illinois.

For more information, details on program eligibility, and other program regulations, visit https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/grants/Pages/PARC-Grant.aspx or contact the IDNR Office of Grant Management and Administration, phone (217) 782-7481, or by e-mail DNR.Grants@Illinois.gov. To view the Notice of Funding Opportunity, visit https://bit.ly/2Q2eOhs.

