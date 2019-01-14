Local group seeks to inspire action to fight climate change

× Expand Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico in September 2017.

In September 2018, a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens met to explore the connection between the planet and public health through a class offered at La Vista Ecological Learning Center in Godfrey.

These classmates represented a cross-section of organizations and professions, and when the last class ended, they decided to continue, spurred on by devastating reports on climate change from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and a month later the National Climate Assessment. The renewed climate change confirmation by scientists created a sense of urgency, and the Confluence Climate Collaborative was born.

The mission of this diverse crew of teachers, spiritual counselors, writers and environmentalists is simple: educate as many people as possible about how climate change threatens the planet and provide as many tools as possible to empower a change of course to a greener, more sustainable future.

“We feel driven to educate about the realities of climate change in ways that make sense to people and to provide experiences that support them in making the connection between the fossil fuel economy, global warming, and environmental degradation,” group member Sally Burgess explained. “It’s up to each community to turn climate change around and every person has an important contribution to make.”

Burgess, a graduate student in environmental policy communication at SIUE and owner of Studio Gaia in downtown Edwardsville, said one of the lessons learned by the group is that “the reality is, we don’t have an ‘environmental’ challenge, we have a ‘human behavior’ challenge,” Burgess said.

The organization will host “Normal Is Over,” a movie screening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Showplace Cinema in Edwardsville.

“A quarterly movie is part of the overall plan,” Burgess said. “Not only does ‘Normal Is Over’ have a powerful, motivating message, experiencing it as a community will provide inspiration for moving forward together.”

Other organizations are joining in solidarity to promote the organization’s mission, including Bring Your Own Glen-Ed, Piasa Palisades Sierra Club, Metro East Green Alliance, the Center for Spirituality and Sustainability on the campus of SIUE, and La Vista Ecological Learning Center.

“The focus of the Metro East Green Alliance has always been to hold polluters accountable and support the advancement of the clean energy economy through education, activism, intervention, and advocacy,” said alliance member Toni Oplt, who is also a member of Confluence Climate Collaborative. “Supporting the Confluence Climate Collaborative was simply a logical extension of the work MEGA is already doing. We’ve always embraced partnerships with organizations that share our goals and commitment. Everyone has a role to play and a responsibility to help solve this crisis.”