Local leaders to be recognized for environmental conservation

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dobson For the 10th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival, a section of Broadway in Alton was blocked off and filled with vendors and information booths, artwork and concerts.

Mississippi Earthtones Festival organizers will recognize three community leaders for their contributions to conservation efforts in the region: April Gray, co-founder of the nonprofit organization Trinity’s Way; Watershed Cairn’s artist Libby Reuter and local food blogger and environmental activist Toni Oplt. Honorees will receive their Confluence Conservation Leadership Awards at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, on the festival’s main stage at Broadway and George Street in downtown Alton.

Awarded each year since 2007, the Mississippi Earthtones Festival Committee recognizes people who make significant contributions in environmental conservation in the Riverbend. Past awardees come from eclectic backgrounds and iconic institutions and include Alley Ringhausen, executive director of Great Rivers Land Trust; Nate Keener, director of sustainability at Lewis and Clark Community College; and Sister Maxine Pohlman, director of the LaVista Ecological Learning Center.

The 2019 recipients have worked to advocate, educate and inspire action in environmental activism, sustainable agriculture and clean air and water initiatives.

Gray is one of the founders of the nonprofit organization Trinity’s Way and an English teacher and journalism adviser at Alton High School. Trinity’s Way was formed in March 2018 after Gray’s 17-year-old daughter, Trinity, died in a car accident. When a posthumous writing was discovered that brought to life Trinity’s dismay over littering in the area of Alton known as The Caves, Gray decided to create an organization dedicated to supporting causes aligned with her daughter’s passions, which included animals and the environment. Since the inception of Trinity’s Way, the organization has hosted nine litter clean-ups in the Alton area. In addition, they have adopted a one-mile stretch of U.S. 67 through the Adopt-A-Highway program, provided volunteers for cleanups hosted by Sierra Club and 1 Mississippi, and participated in community events to educate the public about littering and recycling. Trinity’s Way also works with local animal aid organizations to provide necessary support and enhance their services. The organization has hosted three pet food drives for Riverbend Pet Food Pantry and a supply drive for TreeHouse Wildlife Center. Trinity’s Way is working on a project with Hope Animal Rescues to provide a space for rescued puppies.

Oplt, aka the Green Gal of the Midwest, is a food blogger who is as passionate about where her food comes from as what she is whipping up in the kitchen. Her journey began with a single quest: she needed to find her health. After years of struggle, she finally let go of the remedies of conventional medicine and sought help outside the sphere of health insurance-covered options. Seeing an “unconventional” doctor and changing her diet little by little made her well. It wasn’t a quick fix, nor an amazing or unusual story, but it took her beyond well-being. One discovery led to another and she found her health was intricately connected to the health of the Earth, her friends and family and the farmers who grow her food. She learned to live in faith, be simple, practice kindness, to waste nothing and love infinitely. She took a leap of faith and quit her job to do what she loves. Her blog, Green Gal of the Midwest, was born from that journey. She also chairs the Metro East Green Alliance and has been a staunch activist for a just transition from fossil fuel to a clean energy economy.

Throughout her career as an artist and arts administrator (Washington University and Southwestern Illinois College), Libby Reuter has been a mural painter, found-object sculptor, and installation artist. After the flood of 1993, her work has been focused on water. Since 2011, she has been building glass sculptures for Watershed Cairns, a collaboration with photographer Joshua Rowan. Watershed Cairns: Water Marked with Art has been exhibited at the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis, Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mount Vernon and the Minnesota Marine Arts Museum in Winona, Minn. Libby and her husband, Bill, moved from the Benton Park neighborhood in St. Louis to make their home in Alton in 2017.

Local artist and photographer Andrew Dobson has once again donated his talents to design the coveted Mississippi Earthtones Festival t-shirt. This year’s theme is We’re on River Time. These tees aren’t for sale; you have to volunteer at the festival to earn one. Those interested in volunteering can visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4cafa72da4ff2-mississippi6.

The festival committee sends out a special thank-you to Mississippi Mud Pottery owners Felicia Breen and Chad Nelson, who graciously donate their time, talent and materials to produce the specially designed award ewers.

For information, visit facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival.