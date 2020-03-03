Local musicians to perform at art gallery

× Expand 31art Gallery

Local musicians Matt Taul and Ian Jones will perform Saturday, March 28, as part of the Rock the Art show at 31art Gallery, 3520 Hampton Ave. in St. Louis.

Other performers include Steve Ewing of The Urge, Belleview from Edwardsville and Random Fog from St. Louis and Kirksville. There will be live music from 4-9 p.m.

There will be more than 100 works of art displayed by artists Jared Minnick, Kerry Smith, Jennifer Dykeman, Terry Hinkle, Maxine Thirteen, Chris Fisher, Andy Dykeman, Erik Thompson, Cadence Hodes, Kyle Heikkila and Nicole Cooper.

This is a family-friendly, free event with a cash bar.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/31artgallery/

http://www.31artgallery.com

