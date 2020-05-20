Local officials applaud withdrawal of rule

× Expand Pritzker

Local elected officials reacted on Wednesday to the removal of a rule that would have provided for criminal penalties against business owners who reopen in violation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders.

Following the withdrawing of the emergency rule, state Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) issued the following statement:

“I’m glad the governor listened to the tens of thousands of Illinoisans who spoke out against this egregious rule. Since the filing of this emergency rule a few days ago, my office received thousands of emails, messages, and phone calls from outraged constituents and business owners who think that rule was a massive overreach of power. The people of Illinois who took the time to email and call their elected officials deserve our gratitude. This is their ‘win’. The magnitude of their response is the primary reason this emergency rule was withdrawn. It’s proof that their voices were heard. However, the fight is not over and I’m reminding everyone to stay engaged while the legislature is in session this week.”

State Sen. Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) issued the following statement:

"This is a great win for democracy, the rule of law and common sense, but we still have a lot of work to do. Thank you to each and every Illinoisan who wrote letters, sent emails and made phone calls in opposition to the governor's complete abuse of power. Your efforts are what put a stop to a blatant overreach of authority."

