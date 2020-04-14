Local organizations to share in Phillips 66 relief effort

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 will contribute $3 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in the United States and United Kingdom.

Of this, $1 million will be directed to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund and $500,000 to the Houston Food Bank. The remaining funds will be distributed to frontline organizations responding to the pandemic within communities where Phillips 66 operates, providing essential support for first responders, food banks, health care and other critical organizations serving vulnerable populations.

In the Riverbend, four organizations will each receive $25,000. The Crisis Food Center in Alton and Glen Ed Pantry in Edwardsville will each receive contributions to support their programming for families in need of meals and supplies. The Madison County Health Department will receive $25,000 to be allocated to frontline emergency responders and healthcare workers who may have been exposed to the virus during their critical work and now need a safe shelter to ensure they do not have an impact on their families. Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation will receive $25,000 to support a potential off-site care facility if needed for overflow patients. If the overflow is not needed, the funds are to be invested in critical personal protective equipment and other tools for healthcare workers.

“The global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has had an indelible impact on every aspect of our lives and finding ways to assist those in need is more important than ever,” said Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “As the world navigates this unprecedented crisis, it’s important that we stay focused on the health and safety of our employees, our families and our communities. We are steadfastly committed to helping our neighbors by increasing access to personal protective equipment and other resources for those on the front lines who are meeting immediate needs.”

“Giving back to our community where we operate has always been a priority, but now more than ever, we need to make sure we support our healthcare and emergency responders on the frontlines as well as our families throughout the region,” said Melissa Erker, director of government and community affairs for the Wood River Refinery. “We are proud to support the Riverbend and live out our company mission of Providing Energy, Improving Lives.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter