Local teachers receive donations from SONIC Drive-In

This May, SONIC Drive-In recognized incredible teachers and the contributions they make to education as a part of its Limeades for Learning initiative in partnership with nonprofit partner, DonorChoose.org.

With the goal of helping teachers obtain much-needed classroom supplies and learning resources, SONIC launched a donation match in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month. In total, SONIC donated $1.2 million matching donations made to SONIC Teacher projects in May.

In Alton, SONIC rewarded three entrepreneurial teacher lead projects at one school $530, including Cindy Northway at Lovejoy Elementary School for the projects I Think, I Learn, IPad #2 and ABC, Easy as 123! and Jackie Good at Lovejoy Elementary School for the project Hands-on — Minds On!

In Jerseyville, SONIC donated $225 to Angie Noble at Jerseyville East Elementary School for the project Appreciating Nature in Children’s Literature.

“SONIC fans who love teachers responded incredibly during Teacher Appreciation Month and we were delighted to support 3,937 teachers and their students across the country,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC. “Each year, teachers spend hundreds of their own dollars to support their students, and with Limeades for Learning, SONIC and our fans made that burden a bit lighter. We celebrate and thank teachers for the incredible work they do to bring learning to life in creative and fun ways for their students.”

SONIC provides essential funds needed for learning materials and innovative techniques for teachers to inspire creativity and learning through Limeades for Learning, the brand’s national award-winning cause marketing campaign. Since 2009, SONIC has donated $13.1 million, supported 33,177 classrooms, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact 995,310 students in partnership with DonorChoose.org.

While Teacher Appreciation Month is celebrated in May, SONIC supports teachers year-round. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com for updates on contributions, future donation matches, how to get involve and explore public school teacher projects in need of support. Teachers can become SONIC Teachers and submit projects through nonprofit partner DonorsChoose.org for a chance to receive funding.

