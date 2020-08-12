Longtime professor to lead Principia College

Williams

Principia on Aug. 11 announced the appointment of John W. Williams as the new president of Principia College.

Williams was the inaugural recipient of the Principia College Horace Edwin Harper Jr. and Evelyn Wright Harper Award for Teaching Excellence in 2013. During his 37 years at Principia College, Williams has taught American government, law, and comparative politics courses, coached intercollegiate mock trial, moot court, and Model Illinois Government teams, served as pre-law adviser, and held additional teaching assignments in mass communications, global perspectives, and history. He has directed more than a dozen Principia study abroad programs to mainland East Asia and has served as a popular lecturer for the Principia Lifelong Learning and Summer Session programs. Williams has also served two terms as president of the Illinois Political Science Association.

Before joining Principia, Williams worked in the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and as an attorney in private practice. He earned a juris doctor degree from The George Washington University and is a 1976 graduate of Principia College.

Williams has served as interim president of Principia College since November 2019, and he previously was elected as president of the Faculty Senate for two separate terms.

“John has consistently demonstrated principled, calm, compassionate, courageous, and transparent leadership,” Principia Interim Chief Executive Dennis Marunde said. “His deep history with the college, clear understanding of the present challenges confronting us, excitement over the opportunities that lie ahead, and absolute commitment to the mission of Principia make him the right choice for this moment.”

Williams and his wife, Missy, are active in the community and will continue to make their home in Jerseyville.

