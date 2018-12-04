Lost property, there for the finding

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

To help reconnect local residents with forgotten or lost property, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) is partnering with Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, to host an I-Cash event at Bethalto Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie St.

“Often, people are unaware of lost or forgotten property, including paychecks or other money that has been turned over to the state,” Bristow said. “I-Cash events help the state of Illinois return money and assets to their rightful owners. There is a large amount of unclaimed property every single year through tax refunds, security deposits and paychecks, among other items, that have been forgotten about by owners.”

A representative from Frerichs’ office will help residents determine if they have unclaimed assets. The process is simple, quick and free and all are encouraged to stop by.

“Many people have amounts of cash or other property that rightfully belong to them and have no idea that it is even out there,” Bristow said. “I’m encouraging all residents to stop by to find out if they are owed anything by the state or for help filing a free claim to reclaim property.”

Those unable to attend can visit the website to see if they have unclaimed property.

For information, call Bristow’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

