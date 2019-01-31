Mac’s Time Out expansion on menu at What’s Up Downtown

Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, What’s Up Downtown, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new and existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

Mac Lenhardt, sharing details about the expansion of Mac’s Time Out at 114 W. Third St. this spring

Doug Bader of Alton’s Historic Commission speaking about Illinois’ new tax credit program to incentivize the rehabilitation of treasured historic buildings

Chrissy Williams, owner of a new thrift shop on Broadway called Making Darrin Deals

What’s Up Downtown is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, city officials, Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts.

To get involved with the many ways Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the community’s quality of life, contact Executive Director Sara McGibany at (618) 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For more information, visit the website.

