Madigan provides clergy abuse hotline

Attorney General Lisa Madigan today launched a Clergy Abuse Hotline for anyone in Illinois to report allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members.

Madigan urged Illinois residents to call the hotline at (888) 414-7678 with any information about allegations of sexual assault and abuse. The hotline will be answered by trained staff in Madigan’s office during business hours. Messages will be returned if contact information is provided. People can also send emails to clergyabuse@atg.state.il.us. Madigan’s office will refer allegations to state prosecutors as appropriate.

“I encourage anyone in the state who has any information about any sexually inappropriate behavior involving a member of the clergy or church in Illinois to contact my office,” Madigan said.

Last week, Madigan announced she was contacting the six dioceses of the Catholic Church in Illinois requesting to review all records relating to sexual assault and abuse. Madigan said the Catholic Church has a moral obligation to provide its parishioners and the public a complete and accurate accounting of all sexually inappropriate behavior involving priests in Illinois. Madigan said she expects the dioceses to cooperate fully or she will work with state’s attorneys and law enforcement throughout Illinois to investigate. Madigan’s announcement followed a Pennsylvania grand jury report that identified at least seven priests with connections to Illinois.

